The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 NFL season opener is a big divisional game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers represented the NFC South in the playoffs for years, but Atlanta is their primary competition this season. Michael Penix Jr. is confident heading into his second professional season. However, Drake London might be his sole target on the outside if Darnell Mooney can't suit up on Sunday.

Mooney is dealing with an injury in the same shoulder that hampered his 2024 season. The veteran receiver is not the flashiest player in the Falcons' offense, but his contributions this season will be key. He practiced throughout the week, albeit in a limited capacity. Atlanta's medical staff has yet to make a final decision on whether or not he can play in Week 1.

According to Falcons beat writer Terrin Waack, Mooney is optimistic about his chances to play. However, the call is up to his team, which will wait until just before kickoff to pass judgment on his health.

“Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney said whether he’ll play Sunday against the Buccaneers is a ‘game-time decision.'” He feels good, though,” Waack said. “It was his right shoulder that he injured; same as last year.”

Being without a receiver opposite of London is less than ideal for the Falcons. However, Atlanta is ready to sit him if it means that he can stay on the field for the rest of the regular season. Despite Tampa Bay emerging as the favorite to win the division, Penix Jr. and Co. are lurking as a dark horse. If they can take a step forward offensively, the sky's the limit for the Falcons.

Penix Jr. took steps forward throughout the preseason. However, the real test comes on Sunday against a divisional rival. He hopes that Mooney will be on the field come game time. However, he can do little else but wait for now.