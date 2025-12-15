The Atlanta Falcons got a much-needed win last week, but Raheem Morris might still be mad about the officiating. Things could be easier in Week 16, from a personnel standpoint, as Morris said he’s hopeful that star receiver Drake London will play, according to a post on X by Josh Kendall.

“Raheem Morris “very hopeful” Drake London can return against Arizona. “Obviously, got to get to the practice week. I’m very hopeful he can go out there and play for us.”

With a record of 5-9, the Falcons are out of the playoff hunt. But they still have a chance to finish strong, including a battle on the road against the struggling Cardinals (3-11).

Falcons WR Drake London recovering from injury

Maybe one player who wouldn’t be quite as happy to see London return is Kyle Pitts. During the last three games, Pitts has put up the following totals: 7 catches for 82, yards, 6 receptions for 90 yards, and the monster game with 11 grabs for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the come-from-behind win over the Buccaneers.

London last played on Nov. 16. He recorded his third straight 100-yard game and his fifth of the season. London also has six scores this year.

Morris acknowledged that Pitts has benefited from London’s absence, according to thefalconswire.com.

“[Pitts] was there as the No. 1 wideout, so to speak,” said Morris. “He got the targets Drake would normally get.”

London is a four-year NFL veteran who might have been in line for his first Pro Bowl honor before the injury. He has played in only nine games after logging 17, 16, and 17 in his first three seasons.

The Falcons exercised London’s fifth-year option, somewhere in the neighborhood of $16.8 million, according to ESPN. He figures to be a key part of the team’s future, so it doesn’t seem like the Falcons need to be concerned about rushing him back to finish a playoff-less season.