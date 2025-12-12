The Atlanta Falcons got a huge upset win on Thursday Night Football. Atlanta beat Tampa Bay 29-28 in an impressive comeback win in hostile territory. The win was obviously a huge relief for Falcons fans, but it had some special significance for one Falcons player.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins admitted that Thursday's win against the Buccaneers was huge from a morale standpoint.

Cousins told reporters after the game that nights like Thursday night are “a bit of a boost” for him, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He cited his Achilles injury as one reason that his stint in Atlanta has been hard.

“It’s been a difficult two years since tearing my Achilles,” Cousins said via the Associated Press. “All I know to do is trust and keep going and walk by faith, not by sight, and that can be hard sometimes. Nights like tonight, you get a boost.”

However, the veteran quarterback made it clear that Atlanta's win was a team victory.

Cousins has experienced plenty of adversity since signing a $180 million contract with the Falcons back in 2024. But it is good to see him have a moment of glory now that Michael Penix Jr. is done for the season with an ACL injury.

Cousins played a great game on Thursday Night Football. He went 30-of-44 for 373 yards and three touchdowns. His connection with tight end Kyle Pitts was on point, as he hauled in 11 receptions for 166 yards and all three of Cousins' touchdowns.

Atlanta also got a good game from Bijan Robinson, who had 19 carries for 93 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also added eight receptions for 82 receiving yards.

Ultimately, Cousins was proud of his team after the big win.

“I think our group just shared character and resiliency in a short week. We're just so grateful that we found a way (to win),” Cousins concluded, per Falcons reporter Terrin Waack.

Now the Falcons have some extra time to rest before Week 16.

Next up for Atlanta is a matchup against Arizona on December 21st.