The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Stefon Diggs. When the new season officially begins on March 11, Diggs will be released from the Pats and will once again enter free agency. The Patriots are going to need to find a handful of new weapons for rising star quarterback Drake Maye.

After the news broke about the expected release, Diggs posted a farewell message on Instagram.

“Thank you for a hell of a year. We family forever.”

Article Continues Below

Diggs helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl, and even though the Seahawks dominated the game from start to finish, the season still ended on a high note for New England. Nobody on earth expected that team to make the leap they made in Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach. Vrabel proved he is one of the best coaches in the league by taking that roster to the big game.

The Patriots will be very good once again in 2026. They and the Buffalo Bills will dominate the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, as those two squads are not expected to be good at all.

Finding someone to replace Diggs won't be easy, but there are some great receivers on the free agency market, as well as prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Patriots could also trade for another receiver, and someone like AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a ton of sense. Brown and Maye would build great chemistry together. The Eagles and Brown are likely going to part ways at some point. New England might as well take advantage of it.