Recently, the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 1-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout road loss to the Carolina Panthers by an embarrassing final score of 30-0. The loss quickly erased any good vibes leftover from the team's Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings and raised significant questions about the viability of the offense under coordinator Zac Robinson.

On Wednesday, Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud got 100% real on what has to happen now for the Falcons to be able to bounce back from the defeat.

“When you lose 30-0, the mindset better switch. Everybody’s job is on the line. Urgency better kick in or nobody is going to be here,” said McCloud, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Falcons fans have been clamoring for numerous jobs over the past week, including Robinson as well as head coach Raheem Morris. There has even been considerable question as to whether or not a quarterback switch may be in order after Kirk Cousins came in late to replace Michael Penix Jr. on Sunday, but that appeared more so to be the team looking to avoid unnecessary injury in a blowout situation.

A big test for the Falcons

Up next for the Atlanta Falcons is a home game against a Washington Commanders team that may or may not have its starting quarterback Jayden Daniels in the lineup on Sunday. Daniels missed last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but his team was still able to put 41 points on the board in a victory thanks to former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who stepped in from his usual backup role.

If the Falcons come out on Sunday the way they did in Carolina, it might not matter who the opposing quarterback is. However, the bigger question pertains the Atlanta offense, which has struggled to put points on the board in back to back weeks dating back to the Minnesota win. Fans have been begging for Robinson to be more inventive in his playcalling, and it remains to be seen whether he will oblige them.

The Falcons and Commanders are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Atlanta.