Things had gotten tough for the Atlanta Falcons on the offensive side of the ball. But they still enter the season opener with high hopes. And part of the reason is the defense. A pair of Falcons’ rookies earned an impressive Todd Bowles endorsement before the clash against the Buccaneers.

Jalon Walker and James Pearce bring plenty to the table, according to a post on X by Greg Auman.

“Todd Bowles had praise for Falcons rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce: “Pearce was a heck of pass rusher in college. He could really run. I got to see Walker a few times myself, one of my favorite players in the draft coming out.” His son Troy played with Walker at Georgia.”

Walker, a linebacker, went to the Falcons with the No. 15 overall pick. The Falcons later traded up to the No. 26 spot and grabbed edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Falcons rookie LB Jalon Walker looking solid

Depsite some lingering preseason injuries, the Falcons expect Walker to be ready to go in Week 1, according to nytimes.com.

“No doubt about it,” outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith said. “We have a plan to use him Week 1, and we’ll be able to deploy that plan because he’s doing a really good job of everything we’ve asked of him.

“The reps that he has been getting are very promising,” the coach said. “We like what we have been seeing out of him. He’s taking everything in stride and working at it the right way because he is a pro. He’s been doing a really great job this camp.”

Walker is right at the head of the list to win defensive rookie of the year honors, according to sports.betmgm.com. He’s listed at +900. That’s well behind favorite Abdul Carter of the Giants, but still good enough for the second spot.

As for Pearce, Smith said he’s in a good spot, too.

“I feel good about where he is,” Jacquies Smith said.

One thing Pearce will need to do better is to get control of his emotions. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said NFL opponents won’t take it easy on him in that regard.

“Teams are going to come in here and try to antagonize him,” Morris said.