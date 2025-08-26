The Atlanta Falcons experienced some injury woes during training camp, as starting offensive tackle Kaleb McGary had to be carted off the practice field earlier in August. With the season opener right around the corner, the organization made a final decision on his status.

Reports indicate that McGary, who is 30 years old, is being placed on the injured reserve ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. There was some belief he could return at some point, but it turns out that he will miss the entire season.

“Kaleb McGary headed to IR and not designated to return. He is lost for the season. Tough one for the Falcons.”

That's a tough blow for a Falcons team aiming to make a playoff push with Michael Penix Jr. under center. Atlanta was hoping to have a healthy offensive line to give Penix a real chance to shine in his first full season as the starting quarterback. Instead, the team will have to rely on someone else playing right tackle.

With Kaleb McGary lost for the season due to a left leg injury, the Falcons are likely to rely on Michael Jerrell at right tackle. Depending on how the coaching staff navigates the roster cuts, guys like Brandon Parker, Jack Nelson, or Jordan Williams could rotate in at some point during the season.

McGary was planning on playing his seventh year in the NFL. He has been an incredibly reliable offensive lineman for the Falcons throughout his career, as he has played at least 14 games in each of his six seasons with the club. This will be the first time since the 2018-19 season in which Atlanta will not have Kaleb McGary playing right tackle.

The Falcons' Week 1 opener will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It'll be a tough matchup considering it is against an NFC South rival. But it could be even more of a challenge with McGary out for the season.