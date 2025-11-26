Streamer IShowSpeed believes performing at WWE was a “dream” come true moment for him. Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble 2025, IShowSpeed got invited to the show with backstage access. However, his streaming duties soon paused, as “Speed” officially replaced an injured Akira Tozawa in the match.

The youngster effectively eliminated Otis before suffering a devastating spear from Bron Breakker and getting eliminated himself. However, his WWE journey did not end there. “Speed” soon got invited to train at the Performance Center as part of his Speed Goes Pro series.

IShowSpeed recently talked to Sheamus about being a WWE fan and how the Performance Center training was a “dream” come true.

“I watched that my whole life. Since my childhood. I started watching that when I was 8 years old,” he claimed. “Me and my little brother used to watch 20-minute video highlights of Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, just high-flying from the top rope. I'm literally living the dream right now. I'm literally living my dream.”

🚨| NEW: Sneak peek of Speed’s upcoming WWE episode for his “Speed Goes Pro” series, where he talks about watching WWE since he was 8 and living his dream. “Me and my little brother… we used to watch 20-minute highlight videos of Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio.” 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/zuUxAXlPD5 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) November 26, 2025

The upcoming episode is scheduled to air later today and will feature the likes of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and many more. The above-named WWE stars also attended the launch party of Speed Goes Pro, along with Chelsea Green and Cathy Kelley.

The 20-year-old was also a part of the WrestleMania 40 match amongst Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul.

IShowSpeed impressed everyone backstage in WWE

Following his WrestleMania 40 bump and Royal Rumble 2025 appearance, IShowSpeed was able to impress multiple notable WWE people. The youngster's talent to perform and interact with the live audience reportedly gained him a favorable spot amongst the WWE executives. Soon after Royal Rumble 2025, reports also emerged about WWE being interested in future collaborations with the star.

With his upcoming Speed Goes Pro WWE episode, it seems his ability to withstand the pain in front of the live audience finally paid off.