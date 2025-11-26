The New England Patriots came out of their comeback win over the Bengals with the AFC’s top seed, but also with a major problem on Drake Maye’s blindside. Rookie left tackle Will Campbell left the game with a knee injury, and while Mike Vrabel tried to strike an optimistic tone, his updates made it clear this will not be a quick fix.

The head coach has already ruled Campbell out for Week 13 and acknowledged the issue is “more than a week or two,” even as he stressed the team does not expect the rookie’s season to be lost.

According to reporting from the New York Times, the “most likely” outcome is that Campbell misses at least four weeks and ultimately lands on injured reserve as he recovers from the knee issue.

That would sideline the former LSU star for a minimum of four games, but still leave the door open for a return in time for the stretch run and, more importantly, the postseason. For a 10-2 team currently sitting in pole position in the AFC, that timeline is crucial. And as Vrabel said, Campbell won't play the next game for his team.

The Patriots have every incentive to be cautious. Campbell was drafted fifth overall in 2025 to lock down Maye’s blindside for the next decade, and he has largely delivered in Year 1, stabilizing the left side and giving the offense a much cleaner pocket than in recent seasons. Pushing him back too quickly from what is believed to be an MCL sprain would be short-sighted, especially with a potential first-round bye in play.

In the meantime, Vederian Lowe is expected to step in at left tackle, as he did after Campbell exited against Cincinnati. New England will have to adjust protections and probably lean even more on quick game and the run to keep Maye upright while the rookie cornerstone is out.

There is at least one piece of good news for the Patriots’ line: fellow rookie Jared Wilson, who left the same game with an ankle injury, has reportedly avoided the kind of long-term timetable Campbell is facing and is not currently expected to require an extended stint on IR.

For now, the picture is fairly clear. Campbell is likely headed for injured reserve, the most realistic scenario being a four-plus-week absence, but all indications are that New England still expects him back “when it counts the most” in January.

How well the Patriots survive without him will go a long way toward determining whether that return happens with the No. 1 seed and a clear path through Foxborough, still intact.