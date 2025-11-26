The Dallas Cowboys have gotten big contributions from George Pickens this season, and the talks of him getting an extension this offseason have already come up. Before then, the Cowboys need to get through the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, and he's set to play after being limited in practice, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, along with wide receivers coach Junior Adams, is getting plenty of credit for helping George Pickens find his footing in Dallas, both on the field and in the locker room,” Russini wrote. “The results have been immediate and impressive, especially in Sunday’s triumphant win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Cowboys are set to give Pickens — who is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday after being limited in practice this week — a contract this offseason. And because nothing in the NFL is ever simple — or boring — guess who his representative is?”

It seems like Jerry Jones is going to give Pickens an extension this offseason, but everyone knows how that goes when it comes to the Cowboys. Last year, Jones took his sweet time giving CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott an extension, but they were able to get it done.

Article Continues Below

On the other hand, this past offseason, Jones also took his sweet time with Micah Parsons, but he ended up just trading him to the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys fans probably don't want that same thing happening with Pickens, so it may be better for something to get done sooner rather than later.

Recently, Jones said that he didn't see Pickens playing anywhere else next season, and that the Cowboys “have two No. 1 receivers and that’s just exceptional right at the time when… our quarterback is probably the best he’s ever been, and there’s more there.”

It'll be interesting to see how things go in the offseason between the two sides.