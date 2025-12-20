Another year, and another offseason with much to address. The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) remain stuck in irrelevance, unable to contend in what is the worst division in football. They have missed the playoffs in eighth consecutive campaigns and could lose at least 10 games for the fifth time since 2020. The organization is not waiting until 2026 to make changes. Atlanta is waiving veteran kick and punt returner Jamal Agnew, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The 2017 fifth-round draft pick earned All-Pro honors in his rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions and secured a Pro Bowl selection several seasons later with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was far from his best with the Falcons. Agnew averaged 7.6 yards yer punt return and 24.7 yards per kick return this season, both of which were below his career numbers.

The front office has plenty to address on offense and defense, but injuries have accounted for some of the issues in those areas. One cannot overlook the deficiencies on special teams. Atlanta must figure out how to do the little things well, and that includes creating opportunities in between downs. The franchise must revamp the unit this offseason.

Article Continues Below

While the Falcons desperately try to forge an identity, Agnew will try to catch on with another team. He did not play in a game during the 2024-25 campaign and is now forced to look for a new employer. The San Diego, California native will turn 31 years old in April, so a resurgence could be difficult to attain. No matter what the future holds, Jamal Agnew left his mark on the league.

Atlanta has three weeks left to see if it can solve its returner situation in-house, beginning with Sunday's road game versus the Arizona Cardinals (3-11).