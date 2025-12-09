This season has been a total disaster for the Atlanta Falcons. While a Super Bowl title was always going to be a reach, many expected Atlanta to at least compete for the NFC South against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, through 14 weeks, the Falcons are 4-9 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. It's a rough season that poses questions about the entire team, including the coaching staff.

Head coach Raheem Morris is among the many people in the Falcons organization under fire. His coordinators have also been heavily criticized for their lackluster play despite the obvious talent on their roster. Despite the underperformance from the team, Morris is adamant that these coaching changes are “irrelevant” right now.

“Raheem Morris said coaching changes ‘are irrelevant' right now and that there are things the Falcons will continue to evaluate over the next four weeks of the season,” Tori McElhaney reported on X.

Article Continues Below

The Falcons came into the season as a potential contender for the NFC South title against the Buccaneers. It was basically viewed as a two-man race between the two teams. However, Atlanta's performance this season has been absolutely awful. While injuries have played a part in their downfall this season (Michael Penix Jr's injury being the most obvious), they've struggled to perform even when they were a healthy team.

With so much talent on their roster, most Falcons fans have turned against Morris and his coaching staff for their mishandling of the talent. When you have young talent like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, your offense shouldn't be one of the worst scoring units in the league (26th). Will the Falcons' front office pull the trigger and fire the second-year head coach after this season? Or will that same front office be canned alongside their coaching hires?