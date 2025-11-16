On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons suffered their fifth straight loss with an overtime defeat at home at the hands of the divisional rival Carolina Panthers. The Falcons got off to a good start to this game, going up 21-7 at one point in the second quarter, but as has been the case so often this season (and in years past), Atlanta was unable to close the deal down the stretch.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Falcons star wide receiver Drake London came away from the game hobbled up.

“WR Drake London has a knee injury and has been ruled OUT,” reported Tori McElhaney of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter at one point toward the end of the game.

After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris briefly addressed the status of both London and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with something of a non-update in his postgame press conference.

“Raheem Morris says he does not have an update on Michael Penix Jr. or Drake London, both of whom left the game with knee injuries,” reported Will McFadden on X.

Penix Jr. went down with an injury in the second half to his knee, opening up the door for Falcons backup (and last year's starter) Kirk Cousins to step into the game. Cousins didn't perform particularly well in his time under center, although some drops from his wide receivers, including a particularly brutal one from Kyle Pitts in overtime, didn't help the cause.

The Falcons' chances of a playoff berth are now effectively over, as the team now sits at 3-7 and will next take the field next week on the road against the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 PM ET.