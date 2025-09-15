Atlanta Falcons kicker Parker Romo did not waste any time making an impact after leading the team to an upset over the Minnesota Vikings, 22-6, on Sunday.

Romo, however, might need more time to get to know his teammates' names.

The 28-year-old Romo made 5-of-5 field goals, including three in the first half, and was named Player of the Game. He was elevated from the practice squad just a day before facing the Falcons.

During the postgame interview on the field, he was asked if he knew the two guys—running back Bijan Robinson and linebacker Leonard Floyd—flanking him.

“I know Bijan,” said Romo with a smile.

He was then introduced to Floyd and shook hands with him.

“Nice to meet you,” added the Falcons kicker.

This is hilarious: The #Falcons just signed K John Parker Romo last week and he went 5/5 on FGs and was named Player of the Game alongside Leonard Floyd. One problem: He had no idea who Leonard Floyd was. “Nice to meet you.” 😂😂😂 (via @SNFonNBC) pic.twitter.com/29emKhetvb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2025

Nothing like a wholesome moment after trying to cut the heads of their opponents.

Floyd recorded a sack and a tackle for loss against Minnesota, while Robinson had 22 carries for 143 yards.

Romo, who played for the Vikings last season, was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. It came after kicker Younghoe Koo missed a last-second field goal from 44 yards in the Falcons' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20, in Week 1.

Koo, who had a career-worst nine misses last year, did not travel with the team to Minnesota.

Romo, who hails from Peachtree City, Georgia, will only feel even more at home with the Falcons after his heroic performance. He went 11-of-12 in four games in his lone stint with the Vikings.

“It’s crazy that I know more of their (Vikings) guys than I do our guys, but that’s my homework,” said Romo in a report from the Associated Press.

While Koo's status remains unclear, Romo might have sealed his roster spot after his perfect showing in Week 2.

He has bounced around in the league as a practice player for the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots. He went undrafted in 2022 after his three-year career at Virginia Tech.

Remember the name: Parker Romo.