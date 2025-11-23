The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Minnesota Vikings, and they will be without one of their key offensive playmakers. After suffering an injury last week, the Packers have decided to rule out Josh Jacobs this week, in hopes that he will be able to play on Thanksgiving, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Josh Jacobs pushed all week to play despite his bone bruise and thigh contusion. But the Packers decided to play it cautiously with a short week coming. There was no pregame workout, just a conversation when Jacobs arrived. There is hope that he could play Thanksgiving at Detroit,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There was hopes during the weekend that Jacobs would go through a workout to see if he would be good to go against the Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Packers plan to work out RB Josh Jacobs, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, in pre-game warmups before deciding whether or not he will play vs. the Vikings, per source. Though Jacobs' knee is structurally sound, it still is tender from last week and the Packers have another game in four days on Thanksgiving in Detroit to consider. But the team wants to see how Jacobs feels pregame before making any decisions,” Schefter wrote.

The Packers may have made the best decision, especially with them having to play on Thursday. The hope is that Jacobs' injury is not that serious and he will not have to miss two games in a row. Jacobs has been a touchdown machine this season with 11, and he only has 648 yards so far.

As of now, it looks like Emmanuel Wilson will be the starter in the backfield for the Packers, and Chris Brooks will be the backup. The Vikings have been up and down when it comes to stopping the run this season, so it will be interesting to see how things go this week.