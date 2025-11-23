Stanford football has a passionate fan in former player Andrew Luck. Luck, who works as general manager for the squad, was at the team's game on Saturday against rival California. During a live interview with ESPN, Luck stepped away from the cameras to watch his Stanford team score a touchdown.

Andrew Luck was in the perfect spot 😂 Had to stop mid-interview to watch the recovery TD 😅@accnetwork pic.twitter.com/LfzrYOnQg4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cardinal went on to defeat California on Saturday, by a 31-10 score. Stanford improved to 4-7 on the season with the win. It was an emotional night for Luck, who played at Stanford and is highly invested in the football program.

The Cardinal were led by running back Micah Ford, who rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown. He finished the game with a whopping 29 carries.

Article Continues Below

Luck is working with Stanford to turn the team back into a national power. The Cardinal have struggled in recent seasons. The school is now a member of the ACC, along with California.

Stanford is looking for a football coach. Frank Reich is working as interim coach. Luck is part of the team assigned to find a new man to help the Cardinal program.

“Part of what I view as my job is reminding people, starting with our most proximal community, that we’ve got to keep playing football at that top level. Look, we’re not Alabama or Michigan or Texas or Georgia or USC, but we’ve never tried to be them, right? We’re also not like a footnote in college football, which is what it has felt like,” Luck said in September, per Stanford Report.

Stanford football closes out its 2025 season against Notre Dame on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have won nine games in a row.