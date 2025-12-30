On Monday night, Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive back Xavier Watts delivered the best game of his young career, picking off Matthew Stafford twice in a 27–24 win over the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Watts kept it simple when describing his mindset: “I came into the game ready to show the world what I can do.”

Watts’ statement was no exaggeration. The rookie was everywhere against one of the NFL’s top passing attacks, disrupting routes, tackling in space, and capitalizing on Stafford’s mistakes. His first interception came in the second quarter when Stafford tried to force a throw into tight coverage. Later in the fourth, Watts sealed the win by jumping another route for his second pick, halting the Rams’ comeback attempt. He nearly scored on the return before stepping out of bounds.

It was part of a rough night for Stafford, who finished with three interceptions — his most in a game this season — as the Falcons’ secondary turned defense into offense. Jessie Bates III opened the scoring with a pick-six, while Watts’ takeaways set the tone for a defense that overwhelmed the Rams early.

Watts’ breakout adds another layer to Atlanta’s promising defensive core. Head coach Raheem Morris has praised the growth of his young defenders, emphasizing their ability to rush with four and hold up on the back end. That balance was on full display Monday, as the Falcons built a 21–0 halftime lead before holding off a late Rams rally.

For Watts, the performance not only showcased his ball-hawking instincts but also hinted at his potential as a long-term playmaker in Atlanta’s secondary. On a night where Bijan Robinson broke a franchise record for scrimmage yards, Watts’ defensive heroics were equally vital in securing the win — and proving he’s ready for the spotlight