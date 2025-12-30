The Atlanta Falcons carried a 21-0 lead into halftime of Monday Night Football’s Week 17 game, with the defining moment coming from veteran safety Jessie Bates, whose pick-6 gave the Dirty Birds early momentum. Bates jumped an errant Matthew Stafford throw and returned the interception 34 yards for a touchdown, a play the NFL highlighted on its X (formerly known as Twitter) as it happened.

Atlanta’s offense capitalized on the early spark. Quarterback Kirk Cousins delivered a composed first half, throwing multiple touchdown passes while distributing the ball efficiently. Bijan Robinson proved to be a difference maker, contributing as both a runner and receiver and breaking loose for a 93-yard rushing touchdown while also hauling in a TD pass. The combination of timely passing and explosive runs allowed the Falcons to control the tempo and keep Los Angeles off balance throughout the opening half.

The pressure carried into the second half for Los Angeles. On the first play out of halftime, Stafford was sacked by Brandon Dorlus, extending a difficult night for the Rams quarterback. Stafford responded by connecting with Puka Nacua for an 11-yard gain, and Los Angeles later converted a fourth-down play for 36 yards to reach the red zone. Harrison Mevis knocked down a 35-yard field goal to get the Rams on the board, though Atlanta maintained control as the Falcons defense continued to force long-yardage situations.

As the game continues early in the third quarter, the Falcons hold a 21-3 lead and show no signs of easing up. Bates continues to set the tone defensively, anchoring a unit that has consistently pressured Stafford and limited explosive plays. Offensively, Atlanta remains efficient and composed, sustaining drives and controlling field position. The Rams are still searching for answers as they attempt to generate momentum, but the Falcons’ balanced approach on both sides of the ball has kept Los Angeles from gaining traction.