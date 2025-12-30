With the top spot NFC Wildcard spot very much still up for grabs, the Los Angeles Rams marched into Atlanta to take on former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and his Falcons, and needless to say, things didn't go great in the first half.

Opening this up with a few positive offensive plays, the blows started coming in a hurry for the Rams, with the Falcons amassing a 21-0 lead heading into the half thanks in no small part due to a brutal pick-6 Matthew Stafford threw right to Jessie Bates III.

On the stats sheet, the pick hurt, but in terms of NFL history, it's actually worse, with Stafford officially tying Brett Favre for the most pick-6s of all time.

“Matthew Stafford threw his 32nd career pick-6 on this play, tying Brett Favre for the most all-time in NFL history,” ClutchPoints shared.

Now, to Stafford's credit, a player has to be playing for a very long time to throw 32 pick-6s, presumably at a high enough level to never be benched. Farve played 20 seasons between the Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings, whereas it only took Stafford 17 seasons to accomplish the same feat.

Will the Rams be able to overcome Stafford's interception problems, which rose to two before the half? Potentially so, but not if their offensive line can't slow down the Falcons' pass rush and give their quarterback a chance to air it out down the field. If that can't happen, it's going to be a long second half in Atlanta for LA.