The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2025 NFL training camp with no shortage of storylines. Beneath the headlines, though, a quieter drama is unfolding. It could significantly alter the roster before Week 1. Sure, the quarterback saga continues to draw the most attention. However, two other names could soon find themselves in the middle of the trade rumor mill. These high-profile have figured in Atlanta's recent history. Now, they are emerging as sneaky trade candidates. And with GM Terry Fontenot not afraid to pull the trigger when it matters most, fans shouldn’t be surprised if big names get moved before the dust settles.

The Kirk Cousins Conundrum Still Looms

After benching Kirk Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr late in 2024, the Falcons entered the 2025 offseason surrounded by trade rumors. Cousins remains Atlanta’s top trade candidate heading into training camp. On the flip side, his massive contract has made finding a suitor difficult.

The 36-year-old signed a surprising four-year, $180 million deal in 2024 despite coming off an Achilles tear. And then Atlanta drafted Penix No. 9 overall weeks later. That baffling sequence has left Cousins stuck in limbo as a high-priced backup. Fontenot continues to explore trade options, hoping a QB-needy team becomes desperate as camp and preseason unfold.

That said, Cousins might not be the only Falcon packing his bags. Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Atlanta Falcons trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. High Upside, Uncertain Fit

Once hailed as the future face of the franchise, Kyle Pitts now finds himself on uncertain footing in Atlanta. The 2021 No. 4 overall pick came out of the gates with a historic 1,026-yard rookie season. He became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to cross the 1,000-yard mark. Since then, however, injuries, quarterback chaos, and scheme inconsistency have derailed his trajectory.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Pitts represents a tricky dilemma for the Falcons. His talent is undeniable, but so are the risks of a long-term, big-money extension. This is especially true when his recent production hasn’t justified it. In 2023 and 2024 combined, Pitts totaled just 1,056 yards and 4 touchdowns. That’s not what you expect from a top-five pick, particularly in a league that increasingly values tight ends who can dominate in the red zone and stretch the field.

The Falcons have since added weapons at receiver and shifted to a new offensive scheme under coordinator Tanner Engstrand. It's one that leans more on wideouts and motion-based concepts than heavy tight end usage. In that context, moving Pitts now could maximize his value. Fontenot could avoid losing him for nothing next spring and potentially recoup a Day 2 draft pick. That's an attractive chip for a team still shaping its identity around Penix.

Trade speculation isn’t just idle talk, either. Multiple outlets have floated Pitts as a possible trade candidate. The New York Jets, for instance, could use a dynamic tight end alongside rookie Mason Taylor. The New York Giants are starving for offensive firepower. Even the Philadelphia Eagles might make a call, as Dallas Goedert nears the end of his prime.

If Atlanta doesn’t plan to extend him, trading Pitts while his perceived upside is still high might be the smartest move of all.

2. Veteran Value, Cap Casualty?

David Onyemata isn’t a name that lights up headlines. However, his importance to Atlanta’s defense over the last two years is hard to overlook. The 33-year-old defensive tackle has been a consistent interior presence. He offers size, experience, and underrated pass-rush juice. Still, he’s one of the most expensive players on the Falcons' roster, with a 2025 cap hit approaching $13 million.

In isolation, Onyemata’s production might justify the cost. Context matters, though. The Falcons have infused their defensive line with younger talent through the draft and free agency. They've also restructured their defense under new coordinator Ejiro Evero. Now, they will emphasize speed and flexibility over pure power up front. That makes Onyemata expendable.

Some pundits have already pegged Onyemata as a potential trade piece. They have cited the Falcons’ post-draft moves and ongoing desire for cap flexibility. Atlanta could open up crucial space to extend younger players or absorb a portion of Cousins’ salary in a trade scenario.

There’s no shortage of potential suitors, too. The Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens all enter camp with questions at defensive tackle. Onyemata brings playoff experience, durability, and plug-and-play reliability. Those are exactly the traits that playoff hopefuls crave in July and August.

A Ticking Clock in Flowery Branch

The Falcons have embraced youth at quarterback, rebuilt their coaching staff, and added foundational pieces on both sides of the ball. But to truly turn the page, Atlanta may need to make tough decisions about its past investments.

Kyle Pitts and David Onyemata might not be the first names fans expect to see on the trade block. Both, however, represent valuable assets in an ever-shifting NFL landscape. Whether Atlanta pulls the trigger or not, their status will be one of the biggest under-the-radar storylines to watch as training camp unfolds.