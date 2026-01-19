The Buffalo Bills suffered a crushing playoff loss on Saturday. That game drove the Bills to fire head coach Sean McDermott on Monday. It was a surprising move that sent shockwaves around the NFL. Now reporting is starting to come out about how Bills players actually feel about this shocking new development.

Multiple Bills players are not happy about Buffalo's decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott.

Jon Scott, Sports Director at WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, reported on Monday that at least one Bills player is upset about the move.

“Reaction from one #Bills player I reached out to regarding Sean McDermott firing: ‘Think it’s bullsh*t tbh,'” Scott wrote on social media on Monday.

But that is not the only report of discontent coming out of Buffalo on Monday.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe also reached out to a few Bills players. They were reportedly shocked about the news that McDermott was fired.

“Talked to 3 Bills players this morning who are just learning news HC Sean McDermott was fired after we all did. They were all shocked,” Wolfe wrote on social media. “One text, ‘WTF.'”

McDermott feels like the scapegoat after Buffalo lost yet again during the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

One reason why this move was so shocking, and is apparently unpopular with players, is because Buffalo consistently won during the McDermott era.

The Bills were the second-winningest team in the NFL with McDermott at head coach. They made the playoffs eight times in nine seasons and got all the way to the AFC Championship game twice.

It will be fascinating to see how much the Bills change during the offseason now that McDermott is gone.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane is still employed and will head up the team's coaching search. That bodes well for some level of consistency.

On the bright side, the Bills could be the most popular coaching destination in the league because of Josh Allen. In theory, Buffalo could have their pick of the remaining head coaching candidates.

Regardless, Monday's bombshell news will make the offseason a lot more interesting for Bills fans.