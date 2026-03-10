A popular Josh Allen target is returning to the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, tight end Dawson Knox and the Bills have agreed on a three-year deal. The terms of the contract, other than the length, have yet to be reported.

Sources: The Bills and Pro Bowl TE Dawson Knox have agreed on a new three-year contract. pic.twitter.com/UkGaXHaX1m — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2026

Knox, 29, has played all seven years of his NFL career in Buffalo, having been drafted by the organization with the 96th overall pick in 2019. Including playoffs, he has started 95 games and played in 117 for the Bills. In those games, as one of Allen's most preferred and reliable targets, he has recorded 267 receptions for 3,076 yards and 33 touchdowns.

It should come as little surprise that Knox would be brought back, considering Joe Brady, the Bills' former offensive coordinator, was promoted to head coach following Sean McDermott's dismissal in January. Brady has been with Buffalo since 2022, when he joined the team as its quarterbacks coach. He became the interim offensive coordinator during the 2023 season after Ken Dorsey was fired, and Brady became the full-time OC starting in 2024.

In two full seasons in Brady's offense, Knox, while primarily playing with fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid, has had 58 catches for 728 yards and 2 touchdowns. In those years, the Bills have scored the second and fourth-most points in the league, respectively.

However, despite winning no fewer than 10 games in a season for seven straight years and having Allen, the 2024 MVP, leading the way, Buffalo has proven incapable of getting to the Super Bowl. The Bills have lost in the Wild Card twice, Divisional round four times, and conference title game twice in the last decade.