Something needs to change for the Buffalo Bills. The 2026 postseason was perhaps their clearest chance of winning the Super Bowl. Without the usual suspects that knocked them out in previous years (Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals), Buffalo was expected to make it to at least the AFC Championship Game. However, in a frustrating turn of events, the Bills were eliminated by the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

The Bills have already switched things up in the coaching staff, firing long-time coach Sean McDermott and promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the new HC. Still, there's a lot of work that needs to be done. The Bills' roster construction has been lackluster, lacking pieces in key areas of the team.

The Bills have already made a big trade this offseason to address their biggest need. Buffalo traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for star wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. The Bills have long looked for a wide receiver to replace Stefon Diggs. Now, they've found a player who, in theory, should immediately become the top wide receiver for the offense.

Outside of their wide receiver needs, the Bills have other issues that they will need to address. Their top priority this offseason should be to bolster their offensive line and add complementary pieces on defense. Let's look at the free agents that the Bills need to target this offseason.

Reed Blankenship, S

Cole Bishop was a revelation for the Bills last season. In years past, Buffalo could rely on their star safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. With Poyer losing a step due to injury and Hyde retiring, though, the Bills needed a new defensive back to step up. Bishop was exactly that for the team last season, recording 85 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended, and two sacks in his first year as a starter.

That being said, a good defense needs at least two good safeties. Bishop has been great, but he still needs a running mate to truly wreak havoc on the field. Instead of going to the draft to find a younger safety talent, why not choose a proven commodity like, say, Reed Blankenship?

Article Continues Below

The safety for the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run, Blankenship should be a solid pickup for the Bills. While he had a down year last season, he excelled against the run: grading out at a solid 73.9 according to PFF.

John Franklin-Meyers, DL

The cornerstone of a good modern defense in the NFL is a great pass-rush. The Bills, unfortunately, have been lacking in that regard. They ranked 19th in sacks per game with 36 sacks in their 17 regular-season games. They generate pressure well, recording pressures in 24.1% of their opponents' dropbacks (11th in the league). That indicates an inability for their pass-rushers to finish the play, which more often than not is a bad thing.

This is where John Franklin-Meyers comes in. Franklin-Meyers was part of the Denver Broncos defense that dominated most of the regular season. Even with a stacked defensive line alongside him, the defensive lineman recorded 7.5 sacks (third behind Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper).

Those 7.5 sacks would have led the Bills last season: Greg Rousseau led Buffalo last season with seven sacks. Franklin-Meyers' presence should help open up opportunities for Joey Bosa and Rousseau to terrorize opposing defensive lines next season.