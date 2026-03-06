The Buffalo Bills released veteran cornerback Taron Johnson on Friday, ending an eight-year run with the organization as the team continues reshaping its roster ahead of free agency.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the decision brings to a close Johnson’s tenure in Buffalo after nearly a decade with the franchise.

“The Bills are releasing corner Taron Johnson after eight seasons together, per source.

Johnson started 87 games for Buffalo and became an All Pro in 2023.”

Johnson, 29, completed his eighth season with the Bills in 2025. He appeared in 11 games and recorded 57 total tackles, including 34 solo stops and 23 assisted tackles. He also defended four passes and registered 2.5 tackles for loss for two yards.

Taron Johnson release signals Bills’ roster shift after playoff exit

Buffalo finished the 2025 season with a 12-5 record before falling to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Johnson remained a key contributor in the secondary throughout his tenure, known for his versatility in coverage and run support.

The move comes shortly after Buffalo made another significant roster decision earlier in the week. On Thursday, the Bills acquired wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick. The addition signals a shift toward strengthening the offense while creating flexibility elsewhere on the roster.

Johnson originally established himself as a core member of Buffalo’s defensive unit, starting 87 games and earning All-Pro honors during the 2023 season. His departure leaves the Bills with a notable vacancy in the secondary as they prepare for the next phase of roster construction.

With NFL free agency set to open next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, Buffalo now enters a critical stretch of the offseason. The organization will look to balance new acquisitions with departures as it aims to remain a contender in the AFC heading into the 2026 campaign.