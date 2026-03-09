The Las Vegas Raiders just pulled a fast one on the open market. In a move that caught the NFL world off guard, the Raiders traded for Buffalo Bills veteran cornerback Taron Johnson just as he was reportedly headed for the unemployment line, per Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Initial reports suggested the Bills planned to release the All-Pro slot defender to clear cap space, but he never actually hit the waiver wire. Instead, Las Vegas pounced, securing Johnson in exchange for a simple swap of sixth and seventh-round picks. It’s a low-risk, high-reward gamble for a Raiders secondary that needed a veteran spark.

Johnson has been the gold standard for nickel corners over the last few seasons. In 2025, he remained a tackle machine for Buffalo, recording 57 total tackles while proving he can play much bigger than his size. His ability to blitz from the edge and stick to elite slot receivers makes him an immediate schematic fit for Patrick Graham’s defense in Las Vegas.

The Raiders are getting a battle-tested leader who rarely misses time. Johnson played over 90% of the defensive snaps for Buffalo in multiple seasons and has a knack for the “big play,” none more famous than his 101-yard pick-six in the playoffs a few years back.

By jumping the gun before free agency officially began, the Raiders avoided a potential bidding war for one of the most consistent defensive backs in the league. Las Vegas now heads into the 2026 season with a legitimate playmaker in the middle of the field. For a team looking to compete in the high-octane AFC West, landing a veteran like Taron Johnson for late-round draft scraps is an absolute steal.