As there had been rumors surrounding the Buffalo Bills in addressing the wide receiver position to help out star quarterback Josh Allen, the team has done that in a trade reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Thursday. While there had been rumors of the Bills going after Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, it turned out to be true with this latest news.

“ESPN sources: the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a trade that would send WR D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Compensation still is being discussed, and the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins, but both sides are pushing to make it happen.”

If there was one area in Buffalo that was underwhelming last season, it was the wide receiver room, which lacked a true No. 1 target reliable for Allen.

Moore fits that like a glove, having recorded four seasons over 1,000 yards, and even has some familiarity with new head coach Joe Brady, as he was the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2021 in the star's best years with the team.

UPDATE: According to Tom Pelissero, Buffalo traded a 2026 second-round pick to Chicago for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

DJ Moore to the Bills was a talking point recently

Moore could be seen as a buy-low candidate for the Bills, as in his last season with the Bears, he caught 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns, especially in a crowded room with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and others. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic would even theorize Buffalo going after Moore for a myriad of reasons.

“In terms of skill set, Moore has what the Bills lack in speed and intermediate to deep separation,” Buscaglia wrote on Feb. 25 about Buffalo and Moore. “He is a known commodity with several productive seasons, is entering only his age-29 season, and has an extremely manageable deal for the team trading for him — one the Bills could get out of if it doesn’t work out.”

At any rate, there will no doubt be excitement for the offense now that Allen has a clear-cut No. 1 receiver.