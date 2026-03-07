The Buffalo Bills continue to prioritize Josh Allen with their offseason approach, as they focus on fortifying the offense around their superstar quarterback. That does not just refer to big acquisitions. It is also important to retain key members of this perennial playoff squad. Exhibit A: the organization has agreed to a four-year, 52 million contract with center Connor McGovern, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $32 million guaranteed.

McGovern, a 2019 third-round draft pick who spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was set to enter free agency next week. Buffalo recognized the high demand at the position and did not want to see the 2024 Pro Bowler's value balloon on the open market. Allen can rest easy knowing that his generally sturdy offensive line will maintain continuity in the middle.

McGovern does not receive widespread praise or score high on Pro Football Focus, but he is a dependable blocker that the Bills have come to trust over the last few seasons. The 6-foot-5, 318-pounder allowed zero sacks and 14 total pressures in 1,037 offensive snaps during the 2025-26 campaign, per PFF. He also played a role in helping Buffalo become the NFL's top rushing offense.

The franchise obviously needed to make changes after falling short of the Super Bowl yet again, but teams do not typically win championships without a solid wall of protection. Additionally, McGovern's return should be great for locker-room morale.

Many Bills fans were disgruntled and puzzled when owner Terry Pegula decided to keep Brandon Beane following another heartbreaking finish, but the nine-year general manager is answering fans' demands thus far. He upgraded the squad's thin wide receiver room by acquiring DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears and is now re-signing Connor McGovern. While it took far too long, Bills brass is recognizing the importance of maximizing Josh Allen's prime years. Better late than never, right?

But there is still work to be done.