With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine now in the books and the draft right around the corner, teams’ boards are starting to take shape. Who are the Buffalo Bills looking at in the first year of the Joe Brady era? We asked the PFF NFL mock draft simulator who the Bills will take in April’s NFL draft, and here are the seven picks it made for the team through all seven rounds.

Round 1, Pick 26: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Most 2026 NFL Mock Drafts—AI-created or otherwise—have the Bills taking either a wide receiver or a pass rusher. Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion is a popular pick in these mocks, and he would be a home run for Buffalo.

Concepcion is an explosive WR who makes magic with the ball in his hands. He also has just enough size (6 feet, 197 pounds) and play strength to be more than a gadget/bubble screen guy. The wideout, who was actually born in Western New York, has the tools to develop into a true WR1under the right circumstances.

The biggest problem here is that Concepcion is growing in popularity as the pre-draft process goes on, and in a WR class with a wide range of opinions on each player, there is a good chance he is long gone by pick no. 26.

Round 2, Pick 60: EDGE Malachai Lawrence, UCF

Malachai Lawrence was one of the big winners of the NFL combine. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound pass rusher ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical. He also put up 27.5 sacks for UCF in the Big 12 over the last three seasons, so the production against solid competition has been there, too.

Buffalo needs a legit young edge rusher who can get after the quarterback to help make new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme work, and Lawrence has the big upside to potentially be that guy.

Once again, though, the PFF NFL mock draft simulator may be a little off on Lawrence’s possible draft slot. After the combine, it seems as though he has moved up to the top half of the second round at worst.

Round 3, Pick 91: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Going three for three in undervaluing talent that pundits and scouts seem to love, the PFF NFL mock draft simulator has the Bills taking Chris Brazzell II in Round 3. For context, Mel Kiper Jr. has him to the Bills in Round 1 in an early iteration of his 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

If Brazzell is available here in Round 3, this would be another fantastic pick for the Bills. The former Volunteer wideout is one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.37 40 at the combine. And what makes that stand out even more is that Brazzell is 6-foot-4.

Buffalo adding Concepcion and Brazzell in their first three picks could solve all their WR woes in one fell swoop, so Brandon Beane will love this draft so far.

Round 4, Pick 126: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

After doubling up on WR, it’s time for the Bills to double up at EDGE, bringing Western Michigan’s Nadame Tucker into the fold. Tucker is 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, and wins with quickness off the edge.

Tucker is a pass rush specialist who would definitely start as a passing downs only player and maybe even stay that way his whole career. Still, he has the potential to excel in that specific role (a role the Bills desperately need), which makes this a nice day 3 selection with upside.

Round 5, Pick 166: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

As Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft (hypothetically) rolls on, the PFF NFL mock draft simulator has the Bills taking Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton in the fifth round.

Shelton is 6-foot-5, 313 pounds, and with 33 3/8-inch arms, he is a tackle prospect who can also likely play guard. He needs to add weight and get his strength up, but he has great feet due to his basketball background. He’s a little like a poor man’s Dion Dawkins as a prospect.

With Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and Ryan Van Denmark all free agents this offseason, drafting an offensive lineman is a must, and Shelton is as good a dice roll as any at this point.

Round 7, Pick 220: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama

After addressing WR, EDGE, and OL, the defensive backfield is the next-biggest need for the Bills. That’s why the PFF NFL mock draft simulator has Beane doubling down on cornerback with his two seventh-round picks.

First up is Domani Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 194-pound athletic specimen who’s been exposed at times during his college career at USC and Alabama. As his college path suggests, his traits mean big-time programs will continue to take chances on him despite his struggles at times.

In Round 7, this is a good, high-risk, low-reward gamble as the right coaching could unlock a legit CB1 if he ever puts it all together. And if not, it only took a last-round pick to find out.

Round 7, Pick 228: CB Ceyair Wright, Nebraska

Finally, the Bills take CB Ceyair Wright from Nebraska with their final selection of this PFF NFL mock draft simulator run. Like Jackson, Wright started his career at USC before transferring to Nebraska. The 6-foot, 180-pound CB is a jack-of-all-trades type who could develop into a solid corner, ala Christian Benford.

Again, the biggest problem here is that Wright had excellent Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl performances, so he’s now more of a mid-Day 3 guy instead of an end of the seventh-round player.