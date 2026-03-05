The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears recently got together for a trade centered around wide receiver DJ Moore, a player who was rumored to be dealt at some point this offseason. The Bills acquired Moore for a 2026 second and fifth-round pick, and they didn't have to give up a player in return.

Here are some trade grades for the latest transaction.

The Bills get another weapon for Josh Allen

For years, the one thing that the Bills have been missing is a clear-cut No. 1 receiver. Josh Allen has made it work with whoever is on the field, which shows how amazing he is, but if he could have a go-to receiver, it may make his job a little easier. Moore can provide that level of comfort for Allen, but he's also just another good option for the Bills' offense in general.

Moore had a solid season with the Bears last season, but two of the best seasons of his career came in 2020 and 2021, when he was with the Carolina Panthers and Joe Brady was the offensive coordinator. He'll now have Brady as a head coach, and there should be some optimism that he's able to get back to that level of play from years ago.

Moore now joins a unit that consists of Khalil Shakir, Dawson Knox, James Cook, and Dalton Kincaid, and the offense should once again be one of the best in the league with Allen throwing them the ball.

Bills trade grade: A-

Bears looking forward to young receiver corps

With Moore gone, the Bears can now build their receiving group around the young players they have, and could look to add more talent in the draft. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden played solid roles in the Bears' breakout year last season, and they'll be looked upon as the top two options on the offense moving forward. They also have tight end Colston Loveland, who showed flashes last year in his rookie season.

General manager Ryan Poles has shown that he's willing to shed some salary to have some roster flexibility, and this shouldn't be the only trade to expect from them this offseason.

The Bears didn't get a player in return, which would have been nice, but it looks like their goal was just to get draft compensation. A second-round pick is a big deal, and they could get another receiver if they wanted to with that pick, or fill a hole in another area on the team.

Bears trade grade: B+