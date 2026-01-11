The Carolina Panthers were on the cusp of pulling off an improbable upset against the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams in Saturday’s Wild Card clash. Carolina took a 31-27 lead with under three minutes left. But Los Angeles answered with a seven-play, 71-yard season-saving drive. And Matthew Stafford delivered the game-winning touchdown to Colby Parkinson.

After the Panthers’ heartbreaking loss, Dave Canales was asked why he chose to play “soft coverage prevent defense” against Stafford during the final drive.

“He made a couple of nice plays when we pressured him,” Canales explained, per FOX Sports Radio’s Sheena Quick. “I thought we did a good job of mixing in general. Had a really good plan for trying to get pressure on him early on. And then they picked up the blitzes and he hurt us a couple of times over the middle on some third downs. So we had to play a little bit more coverage right there.”

Article Continues Below

WOW! Matthew Stafford with a DOT to Colby Parkinson for the lead taking TD 😤

pic.twitter.com/S3xFIIIgbQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.