Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman rarely fails to snatch a player he is genuinely interested in, but he was likely not anticipating the uber-aggressive approach the Carolina Panthers are taking in NFL free agency. The Cats have agreed to a mind-boggling, four-year, 120 million contract with outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. There are $80 million in guarantees.

The Eagles were seemingly making progress with their unrestricted free agent, but the Panthers clearly did not want to enter the 2026-27 season without adding Phillips. Despite never registering double-digit sacks in a single campaign (injuries played a role), the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is able to secure a mammoth deal for himself. It will be interesting to see how this massive move affects the pass-rusher market for the remainder of the offseason.

While there are valid concerns about the cost of this investment, there is no denying that the Panthers need a game-changer on the edge. Carolina totaled 30 sacks last season, which was tied for 30th in the NFL. This squad is putting considerable stock in its valiant postseason showing. Perhaps a formidable edge-rushing unit would have been enough to pull off a stunning Wild-Card victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past January.

The Panthers have faith in a young offensive core that includes Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Jalen Coker. Now, they are placing a strong emphasis on their defense. Jaelan Phillips, who came to Philadelphia via a November trade with the Miami Dolphins, will be tasked with launching this unit to the next level.

The 26-year-old notched five sacks, 73 total pressures, 31 stops, 29 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in the 2025-26 campaign. Owner David Tepper is obviously banking on that high pressure rate to yield high sack totals. Fans will have to wait and see if this gamble pays off, but it sends a thunderous message all the same.

Carolina is incredibly determined to build on its NFC South-winning season.