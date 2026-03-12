The Carolina Panthers received unexpected news late Wednesday night when offensive tackle Yosh Nijman announced his retirement from the NFL at age 30.

Nijman revealed his decision in a late-night Instagram post, stating that after “seven incredible years in the NFL,” he felt it was time to step away from football and move on to the next chapter of his life. The veteran lineman entered the 2026 league year as an unrestricted free agent and had been ranked No. 108 on a list of the top 150 available free agents, with the possibility of returning to Carolina before choosing retirement.

Throughout his career, Nijman played 99 NFL games and made 29 starts. He began his professional journey with the Green Bay Packers after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Virginia Tech. During five seasons in Green Bay, he appeared in 67 games and started 22 contests while contributing chiefly as a swing tackle and injury replacement along the offensive line.

In March 2024, Nijman joined the Panthers on a two-year contract worth up to $8 million. Over two seasons with Carolina, the 6-foot-7, 314-pound tackle played in 32 games and started seven times while being a backup to starting tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu. He was also forced into extended action during the Panthers January playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, filling in at left tackle after Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the first quarter.

Nijman's departure adds to Carolina's offensive line uncertainty ahead of the 2026 season. With Ekwonu facing a lengthy recovery from knee surgery, the team has proactively addressed its depth by signing tackle Stone Forsythe, who played with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.