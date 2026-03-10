The Carolina Panthers made two roster moves on Tuesday to solidify the linebacker position for next season. Isaiah Simmons is returning to the club, while Devin Lloyd was announced to have signed a deal to play for Carolina in free agency. The Panthers are focusing on improving the defense this offseason.

Reports indicate that Simmons re-signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. However, his contract details are yet to be announced.

“The Panthers re-signed LB Isaiah Simmons, sources tell [Pelissero] and Rapoport.”

Lloyd, who became a standout linebacker with the Jacksonville Jaguars, finds a new home in Carolina after agreeing to a three-year, $45 million contract, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Devin Lloyd's deal comes with $25 million guaranteed.

“Sources tell [Garafolo] and Rapoport: “The Panthers have agreed to terms with LB Devin Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million deal with $25 million guaranteed. Deal done by his agents Andre Odom and AJ Stevens.”

Isaiah Simmons returns to the Panthers after playing five games for the team last season. Despite being a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Simmons has bounced around the league, playing for three different organizations in six seasons. He'll have a chance to prove himself once again in Carolina.

As for Devin Lloyd, the 27-year-old linebacker has been a consistent option in Jacksonville since joining the Jaguars in 2022. He experienced a dip in his tackle numbers last season, but overall, was still incredibly consistent. Lloyd signs with the Panthers after finishing the 2025-26 campaign with 81 combined tackles (35 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception he returned for a 99-yard touchdown.