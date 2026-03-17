The Carolina Panthers made a major move early in free agency by signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, a deal that quickly reshaped expectations for the defense. However, a surprising detail about the negotiation process further enhanced the signing. The move signaled urgency from the front office and underscored a clear intent to aggressively address defensive shortcomings entering next season.

Carolina moved decisively, signing Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract that includes $80 million guaranteed. The investment signals a clear commitment to improving a defense that finished near the bottom of the league in sacks last season.

Phillips arrives as a proven disruptor with experience in Vic Fangio-style defensive systems. That familiarity played a significant role in his decision, as Carolina employs a similar structure designed to maximize edge pressure and versatility.

What stood out most, however, was how quickly the deal came together. The Panthers and Phillips reached an agreement almost immediately after the negotiating window opened, signaling strong confidence on both sides.

The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye took to his X, formerly Twitter, to share that the former Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins pass rusher revealed a surprising detail about how the agreement unfolded during his introductory media session.

Phillips said he agreed to terms with the Panthers without even having a Zoom call with the organization before signing.

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Jaelan Phillips didn't have a Zoom call with the #Panthers before agreeing to terms. He said it's a "match made in heaven," because he sees things the way the org does on defense. He said the Fangio defense allowed him to rely on instincts and disruption. He wants to turn that… pic.twitter.com/jxH9RxvagJ — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 16, 2026

The revelation underscores strong trust between Phillips and the Panthers’ front office, as the deal came together quickly. Ejiro Evero’s scheme reinforces the fit by closely mirroring Fangio’s system—Evero worked under the current Eagles defensive coordinator, and Phillips played in that system, applying many of the same principles, a key reason he expects to fit seamlessly.

For Carolina, the move fills a critical need. Phillips is expected to become the team’s primary edge threat following the departure of Brian Burns.

As free agency continues, this signing stands out as a defining move for Carolina’s defense.