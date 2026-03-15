The Carolina Panthers are making sure a major piece of their defensive puzzle stays put. On Saturday, the team officially re-signed starting safety Nick Scott to a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, according to his agents, Jeremy Appledorf and Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports.

Bringing back Scott wasn’t just a “nice-to-have” move; it was a necessity for a unit that surprised plenty of people last season. Under the guidance of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the 30-year-old safety became the heartbeat of a secondary that helped Carolina clinch the NFC South title with an 8-9 record.

Scott didn't just fill a gap; he absolutely feasted. He recorded a career-high 111 tackles in 2025, finishing second on the roster in that department. He was an ironman, too, logging 1,035 defensive snaps while starting all 17 regular-season games. Whether it was coming down into the box to stifle the run or dropping back to snag an interception in a crucial win over the Los Angeles Rams, Scott proved he belongs in the starting rotation.

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The veteran’s impact carried right into the postseason. During the Panthers’ heartbreaking 34-31 Wild Card loss to those same Rams on Jan. 10, Scott was all over the field, racking up nine total tackles and playing every single defensive snap. While the result wasn't what Charlotte fans wanted, Scott’s performance solidified his reputation as a big-game player.

At $3.25 million, this deal feels like a massive win for Carolina’s front office. It provides stability alongside Tre'von Moehrig and keeps a vocal leader in a locker room that is clearly buying into Evero’s system. With the Panthers still boasting nearly $25 million in cap space even after this signing, look for them to continue bolting down the hatches as they aim to defend their division crown in 2026.