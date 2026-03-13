The Carolina Panthers and Rico Dowdle decided to part ways in NFL free agency. Dowdle burst onto the scene with the Panthers last season after Chuba Hubbard suffered an injury and opened a door for Dowdle. In Hubbard's place, Dowdle went on a tear and got red hot down the stretch for the Panthers. However, Dowdle is leaving Carolina in free agency for the Steelers, and it seems like there is no love lost there.

Rico Dowdle was being introduced by the Steelers at a press conference, and with the Panthers playing the Steelers next year, he made sure to say he has that game circled. The comments come after the Panthers did not offer Dowdle the same amount or more than the Steelers did, and it clearly seems to have rubbed Dowdle the wrong way. However, Dowdle did clap back at a fansite that said he had an attitude problem after he said he circled the game. He quoted the post and said, “Never in my life!”

Dowdle signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the Steelers ahead of the 2026 season, which is the first multi-year deal he’s signed since he came into the league.

After getting to play in all 16 games with the Cowboys in 2023, Dowdle broke out in 2024 as the Cowboys’ lead back. He rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

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Then, he signed with the Panthers and had another very successful season, seemingly taking over as the lead back in Carolina. He scored seven total touchdowns and had a career-high 297 receiving yards.

However, despite his breakout year, Carolina still had running back Chuba Hubbard and opted to let Dowdle walk in free agency instead. It is also worth noting that Dowdle has excelled in revenge games before, rushing for 183 yards and adding four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys.

The Steelers' signing was a big one, considering that Dowdle will not be the lead back for Pittsburgh. Dowdle will instead split carries with Jaylen Warren. Last season, Warren finished with 958 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 211 carries. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Steelers' backfield this year with Dowdle's addition.