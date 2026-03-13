The Carolina Panthers had to make some shifts to their plans on the offensive line after Yosh Nijman became a free agent. It was uncertain if the Panthers were going to re-sign him, but they didn't have that choice anymore after he announced his retirement this week. That means they had to find his replacement, and they did so in a former Green Bay Packers player, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Panthers are signing former Packers LT Rasheed Walker to a 1-year deal worth about $10M,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Panthers made it a priority to focus on their defense when free agency opened, but with the hole at tackle, they came in to swoop up Nijman.

Walker started 48 games the last three seasons for the Packers and was key in protecting Jordan Love in those years as well. The hope is that he can do the same for Bryce Young, who stayed fairly clean in the pocket last season, which was a big reason for their success.

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Not only that, but the run game thrived for the Panthers last season, as Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard were able to make things happen out of the backfield. The running back room will look different now since Dowdle recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they should still have success.

The Panthers were solid in the trenches last season, and the hope is that they can continue to build on that for next season. After getting a taste of the postseason, the Panthers seem to be dialed in on making it again, and their early free agent signings show that.

It will be interesting to see what they focus on when the draft approaches, and if they will decide to get Young more help on offense.