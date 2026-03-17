A former Major League Baseball manager is very excited to be watching this year's World Baseball Classic. Ozzie Guillen, who won a World Series managing the Chicago White Sox, is shutting down any speculation that Latin American countries don't care about the WBC.

“People think it's an exhibition game,” Guillen said, per 104.3 The Score in Chicago. “It's not, not for us.”

The championship game of the WBC is set for Tuesday night. It is a clash between the United States and Venezuela.

“I'm proud of what Latin America baseball brings to the United States. People can see … the love, the passion,” Guillen added.

Guillen also won a World Series while working as a coach with the Florida Marlins in 2003. He also played in MLB from 1985-2000, for four different teams.

The World Baseball Classic final is set to be an intriguing matchup

Venezuela powered its way into the championship game after playing some dazzling baseball. The club has relied on its bullpen to effectively put away opposing teams. The Venezuela team defeated Japan in a massive upset. Venezuela also defeated Italy in recent days to move on.

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Guillen is excited for his country's chances to defeat the United States for the championship.

“I'm proud to be a baseball person in Venezuela,” Guillen said.

The United States will have to play an outstanding game to win the championship. Team USA is led by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge is the captain of the team, and cherishing the experience.

“That's what you dream about as a kid — getting a chance to be in that moment, be in front of these fans,” Judge said after Team USA defeated the Dominican Republic, per ESPN. “That was definitely special. I think you ask any guy in this clubhouse, on both sides, it was definitely a special game tonight.”

The World Baseball Classic final is Tuesday at 8:00 ET.