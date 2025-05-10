Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is quite impressed with his rookie wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan was the team's first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected eighth overall by a rebuilding Carolina squad.

McMillan is working out for his new coaches, and Canales used an interesting word to describe him.

“He looks smooth, easy to throw to,” Canales said, per The Athletic. “Just like we thought.”

McMillan impressed many NFL scouts with his play at Arizona this past season. The former Wildcats wide receiver made big plays for a struggling Arizona team. He finished the campaign with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.

Canales watched McMillan work out with undrafted free agent quarterback Ethan Garbers.

“The little bit that I saw with the individual drills, you can see the route craft and just a guy that works on his craft,” Canales added. “He comes in ready to go. So really excited about him.”

The Panthers have high hopes for their new wideout. Carolina finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record.

Panthers are looking for success with Dave Canales this season

Canales finished his first season in Carolina with five victories in 2024. That was more than twice the win total that the franchise had in 2023.

The Panthers have a strong weapon now in McMillan for young quarterback Bryce Young. Young threw for 2,403 passing yards last year. McMillan gives Young and the offense a big body with great hands who can make circus catches while double-teamed.

McMillan says he's getting used to his new surroundings on the East Coast.

“It’s not like Arizona. It’s not dry heat, it’s humid,” McMillan said. “So I’ve gotta get used to that for sure.”

McMillan loves his new coaches, including Panthers wide receivers coach Rob Moore.

“Even though I was fortunate enough to get drafted in the first round … even the best in the world need to get coaching,” McMillan said. “I feel like coach Moore’s really gonna turn me from good to great. So being able to be around him as much as possible, being able to hear from him, listen, and just gain as much wisdom and knowledge that he has for the game is gonna only elevate me.”

Panthers fans are ready to see what this rookie can do. Carolina last made the playoffs in the 2017 season.