The Carolina Panthers are preparing for their joint practice against the Cleveland Browns, but one of their key players on defense will not be on the field, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Panthers CB Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident Wednesday morning and will not practice today. Per the team, he was alone in the car when the incident occurred at the corner of Mint and Morehead Streets. No one was transported by emergency personnel,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As far as Horn's status, he is okay and will be fine, according to ESPN's David Newton. It's not certain if he'll be available to play in their first preseason game, but it would not be a surprise if they sat him.

Article Continues Below

Horn is an important part of the Panthers' defense, which showed strides toward the end of last season. Early in the offseason, the Panthers signed Horn to a four-year, $100 million extension, which made him the highest-paid cornerback at that time.

There's no doubt that Horn deserved the contract, and he's seen as one of the better cornerbacks in the league, especially this young in his career. Horn was the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after finishing with 68 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

The Panthers are looking to make some improvements as a team this season, and it will start with players such as Horn, who will have to help lead the team. On offense, Bryce Young will have to be that guy, and toward the end of last season, he showed a lot of growth and poise. The hope is that he can bring that play into this season, and the Panthers can raise their win total from last year, which was just five wins.

More Carolina Panthers News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) keeps the ball and runs with Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) reaching out for the attempted stop during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers’ Derrick Brown issues big guarantee for Carolina’s 2025 defenseJordan Llanes ·
University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley answers a question by moderator Dan Hughes during the University of Mount Union's Schooler Lecture speaker series on April 23, 2025, in Alliance, Ohio Mandatory Credit: © Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley inspired Panthers’ meetingJaren Kawada ·
Panthers news: Tetairoa McMillan earns rave 'better than advertised' review
Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan earns rave ‘better than advertised’ reviewChris Spiering ·
Bryce Young in the middle, Tre'von Moehrig and Nick Scott around him, Carolina Panthers logo in the background
The fatal flaw Carolina Panthers must address in training campEnzo Flojo ·
Confetti falls as Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts during his walk off the field following the game against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.
Panthers’ Greg Olsen opens up about Cam Newton’s Super Bowl fumbleJosh Davis ·
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs with the ball during training camp.
1 surprising Panthers player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·