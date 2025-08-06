Year two of the Dave Canales and Dan Morgan era with the Carolina Panthers is almost here. The team is stronger than last year's roster, due to moves that Morgan and the Carolina front office made this past offseason. Now, as the Panthers gear up for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, star defensive lineman Derrick Brown spoke about expectations for the team's defense to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, who posted the exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

“‘It’s going to be different,” Wolfe posted on Tuesday evening. “‘I guarantee that. A more exciting defense coming this fall for sure. We gonna show ‘em, let em keep doubting.' Panthers star DL Derrick Brown via our @nflnetwork interview.”

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is heading into his third season in charge of the unit. Fortunately, there's nowhere to go but up. They finished 32nd overall in points allowed. Brown was lost for the season after a meniscus injury suffered in their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints last season. In addition to Brown, the team lost numerous contributors throughout the season in 2024. Now, with players like Brown coming back from injury, plus their additions, can the Panthers defense bounce back?

Derrick Brown hopes for bounce back season with Panthers in 2025

Evero has been highly regarded since coming up through the coaching ranks. Before his time with the Panthers, he led the Denver Broncos defense. Former Panthers head coach Frank Reich brought him on board when he was hired before the 2023 season, and Canales kept him despite heavy interest throughout the league last year. Even though Carolina struggled on defense last year, the experience that their young players received in Evero's system was valuable.

The team is excited to have Brown back as well. The former Pro Bowler is easily one of the unit's best players. The biggest question is how Brown rebounds from his season ending knee injury. The 27-year-old is still in his athletic prime and should keep opposing offensive lines busy in his role as one of the base defense's ends. Will 2025 bring a second Pro Bowl berth for Brown? If so, chances are that Carolina's defense will have hit the lofty goals set by Brown on Tuesday.