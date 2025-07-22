As the Chicago Bears officially begin training camp this week, head coach Ben Johnson has outlined an ambitious target for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Speaking on a recent episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, Johnson revealed he wants Williams to complete 70 percent of his passes this season.

“I told [Caleb] I would love for him on the season to complete 70% of his balls,” Johnson said.

The Bears’ rookies reported to training camp on Saturday, with veterans arriving Tuesday at Halas Hall. With on-field sessions now underway, Johnson and his staff are focused on elevating a young roster that finished 5-12 last season. At the center of that development is Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick.

Ben Johnson sets high bar for Caleb Williams as Bears build around second-year quarterback

In his rookie year, Williams completed 62.5% of his passes, throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also added 489 rushing yards on 81 carries. While his first season showed flashes of promise, Johnson’s 70% goal would represent a significant leap in efficiency and execution.

Johnson, hired this offseason after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is expected to bring a more innovative and quarterback-friendly system to Chicago. The Bears also promoted Declan Doyle to offensive coordinator, adding further continuity to the offensive coaching staff as Williams enters Year 2.

Chicago made several additions this offseason aimed at improving the supporting cast around its young quarterback, including upgrades at wide receiver and along the offensive line. With training camp underway, Johnson’s high expectations reflect the organization’s belief in Williams’ potential to develop into a franchise cornerstone.

The Bears will continue preparations over the coming weeks as they look to end one of the NFL’s longest quarterback droughts and compete for a turnaround in the NFC North.