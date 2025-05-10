Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has offered a promising offseason update on quarterback Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner enters his second year in the NFL.

In an interview with Cassie Carlson of FOX Chicago Sports, Doyle shared that Williams has shown a strong commitment to his development throughout the offseason. The coordinator cited the quarterback’s extra efforts beyond scheduled team activities, highlighting his desire to improve both mentally and physically in preparation for the 2025 campaign.

“He's here after hours trying to get it right,” Doyle said. “He came in last Saturday and he's in the indoor trying to walk through it by himself.”

Caleb Williams’ offseason work fuels optimism as Bears aim to rebound under new head coach Ben Johnson

The update signals positive momentum for the Bears, who are relying on Williams to help lead a turnaround after a 5-12 season in 2024. The former USC standout, taken with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, finished his rookie season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an 87.8 passer rating. He also added 489 rushing yards on 81 carries.

Chicago brought in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach this offseason, while promoting Doyle to offensive coordinator. The coaching staff has expressed confidence in Williams’ potential as the franchise’s long-term solution at quarterback.

With offseason workouts continuing and training camp on the horizon, the Bears remain focused on surrounding Williams with the structure and support needed to maximize his growth. The organization added key weapons in free agency and the draft, aiming to build a more dynamic and balanced offense heading into the 2025 season.

Caleb Williams’ reported work ethic could prove instrumental as the Chicago Bears attempt to end one of the longest quarterback droughts in the NFL and take a step forward in the NFC North.