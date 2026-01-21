Recently, the Chicago Bears' storybook season came to a crushing end with an overtime loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. While the Bears blew away expectations this year en route to the NFL's elite eight, they still likely can't help but feel that they let a golden opportunity slip away against Los Angeles.

The Bears now face an offseason where they will look to build on the momentum they established with 2025's success, and recently, head coach Ben Johnson gave quarterback Caleb Williams his full vote of confidence heading into the spring and summer months.

“I'm Caleb Williams' number 1 believer,” said Johnson, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our quarterback is going to be a special player in this league,” he added, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score on X.

Williams gave Johnson and Bears fans plenty of reasons to believe throughout the course of this regular season and Chicago's playoff run, where he made some exceptionally clutch plays, including a miraculous fourth-down heave to Cole Kmet in the corner of the endzone to help get the game into overtime on Sunday against the Rams.

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, once they got there, Williams threw a tough interception on what appeared to be a miscommunication with wide receiver DJ Moore, on a play that still has Bears fans groaning about what exactly went wrong.

Still, it was overall a very productive year two for Williams, the former top NFL Draft pick. He seemed to eradicate most of the backyard football-esque habits that defined his rookie season and assimilated well into Ben Johnson's offensive system in his first year as the head coach in the Windy City.

The next step for Williams will be continuing to cut down on the turnovers and building synergy with the talented wide receiving core that the Bears' brass has built around him.

It will be good for him to know that he has his head coach's full trust moving forward.