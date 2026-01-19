The Chicago Bears nearly defeated the Los Angeles Rams to advance to the NFC Championship game agaisnt the Seattle Seahawks, and quarterback Caleb Williams made one of the most clutch plays of his young career in the process.

Despite losing 20-17 in overtime, Williams’ touchdown toss to Cole Kmet that helped tie the game deep in the fourth quarter was a moment that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It was cool in the moment,” Williams told reporters after the game.” I can appreciate the organization. The city of Chicago. I can appreciate the sacrifice and growth we've had as a team. And I can appreciate the growth I've had and the trust I've had with Ben and my teammates. Those are the things I can appreciate.”

Williams threw two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 23 of 42 passes for 257. Despite the loss, the Bears enjoyed a strong season that saw them go 11-6 during the regular season and win a postseason game.

Additionally, Chicago fans got to see Williams and head coach Ben Johnson form a rapport that could help the franchise progress.

“That’s something that was very important for me,” Williams told Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. “Because I want to be here for a while. And I know he wants to be here for a while.”

It remains to be seen how Williams’ career progresses, but Johnson understands that the group will need to enter next season with renewed commitment.

“Next season is next season. It’s a whole different group. It’s a whole different chapter. We’ll have to write a whole brand new story,” Johnson said.

“That’s the thing about this. You put in all this work and you sacrifice and you trust the people around you. But you can’t take any shortcuts. I wish I could say this is momentum from Year 1, we’ll take it (forward). It doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t work that way.”