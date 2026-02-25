Earlier this month, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams joined other celebrities at the NBA All-Star Weekend, competing in the Celebrity 3-Point Contest in Los Angeles.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson admitted he felt a little guilty after joking with Williams before the contest. During the 2025 season, Williams turned heads in the NFL and earned the nickname “Iceman.” Off the field, though, his head coach made sure he didn’t get an easy pass for his performance in the 3-point contest.

At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Johnson took a moment to talk about his quarterback’s struggles on the basketball court.

“Let’s start with this. I know what everyone’s thinking. Does Caleb have NBA aspirations? And the answer is no. I think football is his calling,” Johnson said, drawing laughter from the reporters in the room. “Did you see the three-point contest?” … “I sent him a meme of a guy just missing left and right before, and then when it actually happened, I felt bad. I was like, ‘Whoops,’ spoke that one into existence.”

Ben Johnson on Caleb Williams in the NBA All-Star Celebrity 3-point Contest: “I sent him a meme of a guy just missing left and right BEFORE and then when it actually happened I felt bad.”🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sHvImniv9M — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 24, 2026

Williams quickly responded to Johnson’s comments on social media with a playful jab.

“Lie!! He does not feel bad!” Williams wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a writing emoji and two laughing emojis.

At 24, Williams has quickly become one of the NFL’s most promising talents, turning the Bears into contenders. In his second year, he led Chicago to an 11-6 record and its first NFC North crown since 2018, throwing for a franchise-record 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns and securing the team’s first playoff victory in 15 years.

Later, Johnson praised his quarterback, emphasizing his contributions on the football field.

“He’s done a phenomenal job picking up the coaching,” Johnson spoke about Williams in an interview with SportsCenter.“… He just hadn't played a lot of ball in this league yet, and yet he is a phenomenal football player.”

The good news for Williams, Johnson, and the Bears is that his attention is fully on football. The jokes on the basketball court provided some laughs, but they were just a fun break. As Williams keeps establishing himself as a young star in the NFL, the pressure and expectations will rise for him and the team in the 2026 season.