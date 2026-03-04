For years, the San Francisco 49ers operated as one of the NFL’s deepest and most complete rosters. A grueling 2025 campaign, though, was marked by injuries, contract decisions, and free-agency departures. These exposed the reality that even contenders must eventually reload. With the No. 27 overall pick and several key roster questions looming, the PFF mock draft simulator offers a glimpse into how the 49ersmight recalibrate. Rather than chasing splash names, this projection emphasizes trench reinforcement, defensive versatility, and offensive depth around quarterback Brock Purdy.

Draft priorities

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the 49ersare at a crossroads where they must replenish a roster strained by the likely departures of longtime staples. At wide receiver, the “Third and Jauan” era may be ending as Jauan Jennings hits free agency. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk’s future remains uncertain. That leaves Ricky Pearsall as the only clearly established playmaker. Guard depth is another major concern. Both Spencer Burford and Ben Bartch enter free agency. This creates urgency to protect Purdy following his massive contract extension. Defensively, Nick Bosa returns from an ACL injury. However, San Francisco lacks consistent pressure opposite him. Meanwhile, the safety room needs a reliable long-term partner for Ji’Ayir Brown after the secondary showed instability during last season’s playoff exit.

Round 1, pick 27: OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The 49ers begin their draft with a trench-first philosophy. Olaivavega Ioane brings power, balance, and a rugged multi-sport background that includes rugby and basketball. Those traits translate well into Kyle Shanahan’s physical offensive system.

Ioane thrives in downhill run-blocking schemes. His wide base and low stance should generate natural leverage. His ability to hand-fight and reset in pass protection gives him a high floor as an interior lineman. Yes, lateral mobility remains a work in progress. Still, Ioane’s power and technique make him an immediate candidate to stabilize the interior offensive line.

Round 2, pick 58: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

San Francisco pivots to the secondary with Chris Johnson. He is a disciplined and technically refined defensive back. Johnson stands out for his ability to mirror receivers without relying on excessive contact.

His versatility allows him to line up both inside and outside. That provides flexibility for defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen’s coverage packages. Johnson’s willingness as a tackler and competitiveness at the catch point suggest he could contribute early in San Francisco’s coverage rotation.

Round 3, pick 92: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Zakee Wheatley gives the 49ersthe kind of range their defense has lacked in recent seasons. He possesses the instincts and ball skills to thrive as a single-high safety.

His long strides allow him to cover large areas of the field. Hs quick trigger downhill also helps him disrupt plays in both the passing and running games. Sure, Wheatley's slender frame could present durability challenges against physical NFL offenses. His coverage range alone, though, makes him a valuable addition.

Round 4, pick 127: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

Josh Cuevas might not possess prototypical tight end measurements. However, his versatility fits perfectly within Shanahan’s offensive philosophy. As a “combo tight end,” Cuevas excels as a blocker while remaining a reliable target in the short passing game.

His toughness and route awareness allow him to win against linebackers and safeties over the first two levels of the field. Cuevas’ versatility could make him a valuable chess piece within San Francisco’s offensive formations.

Round 4, pick 133: RB Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Moss offers explosiveness and balance as a rotational back. His track background becomes evident when he reaches open space. Yes, Moss has yet to become a consistent factor in the passing game and must improve his pass protection. That said, his ability to create yards after contact adds another dimension to the backfield rotation.

Round 4, pick 138: S Michael Taaffe, Texas

Michael Taaffe’s journey from walk-on to NFL prospect reflects the kind of perseverance coaches admire. Though undersized for the position, Taaffe compensates with exceptional instincts and quickness. His ability to play both deep safety and slot roles add versatility to the 49ers’ secondary. If he can improve his tackling reliability, Taaffe could develop into a valuable defensive chess piece.

Round 5, pick 171: OL Kobe Baynes, Kansas

Baynes represents the classic mid-round offensive lineman who quietly develops into a reliable contributor. Sure, he may lack elite athletic testing numbers. Still, his tape reveals a fundamentally sound blocker who rarely makes mental errors. His understanding of scheme responsibilities make him a dependable interior presence capable of reinforcing the offensive line rotation.

Structure and sustainability

This mock draft reflects a philosophy centered on sustainability rather than headline-grabbing selections. Ioane and Baynes strengthen the offensive interior. They will protect Brock Purdy and stabilize the run game. Wheatley and Taaffe reinforce the safety position, while Johnson adds valuable depth to the secondary. Meanwhile, Cuevas and Moss bring offensive versatility that fits seamlessly within Shanahan’s system.

For the 49ers, the 2026 draft is really about careful recalibration. This projected class reinforces the trenches, improves defensive range, and adds depth to an offense built on versatility and precision. If even a few of these players develop into reliable contributors, San Francisco could quickly restore the roster balance that once made them one of the league’s most feared contenders.