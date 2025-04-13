Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is getting some words of encouragement from NFL legend Tom Brady. Those words also include a challenge. Brady challenged Williams to be the best he can be this season, after the former Super Bowl winning quarterback pulled a Williams trading card from a pack he bought at a store.

Tom Brady calls Caleb Williams on FaceTime… pic.twitter.com/2lMsZRQOMx — Topps (@Topps) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a video shared by the sports card company Topps, Brady made a FaceTime call to Williams after Brady found one of Williams' autographed cards in a pack of football cards he bought.

Brady went on to ask Williams if the card was going to be worth more, or less following the 2025 NFL season.

“A whole lot f****** more!” Williams said.

“Good, that's what I want to hear,” Brady replied.

The gauntlet seems to be thrown down for Williams now. The former no. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is coming off a season where he threw for 3,541 yards. Williams also had 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions.

The Bears struggled, despite Williams' performance. Chicago went 5-12 in the 2024 campaign, and ended up hiring a new coach in Ben Johnson.

Caleb Williams has big expectations for the 2025 with the Bears

Chicago wants Williams to lead them to a postseason appearance this year, with Johnson at the helm. Johnson replaces Matt Eberflus, who Williams said lost the Bears locker room after a loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Bears are expected to use some picks in the upcoming NFL Draft to help Williams. That means strengthening the offensive line. Williams was sacked 68 times last season. The young quarterback got battered and bruised over the course of the year.

“I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth…To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad… I’m going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again,” Williams said in an interview with Esquire, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago has some tough competition to play against in the NFC North. All of the other three teams in the division made the NFC Playoffs in 2024. That includes the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, who both posted at least 10 victories. Williams will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Bears fans certainly hope their quarterback answers Brady's challenge.