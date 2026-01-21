The Chicago Bears' 2025 campaign ended with a narrow divisional round loss, but the bond between head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams has never been stronger. Johnson officially declared himself as Williams' “number 1 believer” and stated that the young signal-caller is going to be a “special player” in the NFL.

Throughout the season, Williams evolved into a leader who thrived in high-stakes environments, successfully assimilating into Johnson's offensive scheme and delivering several miracle finishes that kept Chicago in contention throughout the postseason.

This public backing ensures that the relationship between the coach and the former top pick remains the organization's strongest asset heading into the spring.

While the quarterback has earned his coach's full trust, Johnson has put the team's pass-catchers on notice regarding their execution. According to Kevin Fishbain on X, Johnson emphasized that the roster “must be better at catching the football” and designated this as a “point of emphasis” starting in the spring.

Although the coach was proud of the “physicality” and “poise” the team played with, the statistical reality was disappointing. Chicago was one of the worst in the league regarding drops, a trend that hindered an otherwise explosive offense. Improving this fundamental aspect is seen as the primary key to unlocking the full potential of Williams' second year in the system.

General manager Ryan Poles echoed these sentiments while addressing the team's “Cardiac Bears” reputation. While praising the roster's resilience, Poles made it clear he wants more dominant victories. “I don’t think you can be satisfied. I heard the whole Cardiac Bears thing. I’d rather not be the Cardiac Bears,” Poles remarked.

The organization is betting that a more disciplined and consistent receiving group, combined with Williams' natural talent, will transform the team from a resilient underdog into a true powerhouse within the NFC.