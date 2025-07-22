The Chicago Bears are about to start training camp, and they've added some veterans to the roster, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Bears making multiple veteran additions at the start of camp, signing DL Tanoh Kpassagnon and DB Tre Flowers,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



In making those moves, the Bears waived Alex Cook and Jereme Robinson, while also activating Ian Wheeler and Jahdae Walker off the Non-Football injury list.

Flowers has spent time in the league with the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts. With Jaylon Johnson still on the NFI list because of a leg injury, Flowers can provide the depth they need at the cornerback position.

Kpassagnon will have some familiarity with some people on the Bears, as he was with Dennis Allen on the New Orleans Saints. He could be a solid addition to the defensive line, as the Bears have tried to revamp the trenches on both sides of the ball this offseason.

The competition will be good during training camp for the Bears, as the team looks to have a solid year after hiring Ben Johnson as their head coach this offseason, and the hope is that he can take them to the next level.

Bears looking to add pieces on defense

The Bears have been looking to add some depth to their defense, and there are a few players that they could look to sign, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“Adding to the trenches was the theme of Chicago's offseason with the additions of defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner,” Cronin wrote. “While the Bears' pass rush showed improvement in sacks (from 30 in 2023 to 40 in '24), sack percentage (from a league-worst 4.6% to 7.1%) and quarterback hits (from 92 to 100), how equipped Chicago is to get after opposing QBs will be determined in July and August and may lead the team to look at several intriguing free agent options, like Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon.”

The pass rush will be key for the Bears if they want to compete in a tough division like the NFC North, and getting to those quarterbacks will be a must. If they could add someone like Smith, it would be a plus to their defensive line, having someone who disrupts up front.

There is still some time for the Bears to see what they want to do, but they shouldn't wait too long.